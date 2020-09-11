The television industry is reeling from the coronavirus just like everyone else, but like the old saying goes, the show must go on.
While there are fewer network series premiering this season than ever, there are plenty of streaming service and cable channel options if you’re looking for a fresh escape.
Here are 22 new shows and documentaries to help get you through the fall.
September
“The Third Day” (Monday, HBO) — Jude Law is Sam, a man drawn to a mysterious island off the coast of Britain where a group preserves their traditions at any cost.
“Departure” (Thursday, Peacock) — When Flight 716 mysteriously vanishes, an investigator (Archie Panjabi) and her mentor (Christopher Plummer) are brought on to lead the investigation.
“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (Sept. 18, Netflix) — This animated series follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar.
“Long Way Up” (Sept. 18, Apple TV+) — Actor Ewan McGregor and his best friend Charley Boorman travel through 13 countries, covering 13,000 miles using cutting- edge electric Harley-Davidson motorcycles, in this adventure documentary.
“Utopia” (Sept. 25, Amazon) — A group of comic book fans meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, “Utopia.” Together, the group unearth hidden meanings within the pages of the comic that predict threats to humanity. John Cusack and Rainn Wilson star.
“The Comey Rule” (Sept. 27, Showtime) — Based on James Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty,” this two-part, four-hour miniseries provides a behind-the-headlines account of the events surrounding the 2016 presidential election.
October
“The Good Lord Bird” (Oct. 4, Showtime) — An enslaved boy becomes a member of John Brown’s (Ethan Hawke) family of abolitionist soldiers during Bleeding Kansas, a time when the state was a battleground between anti- and pro-slavery forces.
“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” (Oct. 4, AMC) — The third series in “The Walking Dead” franchise follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world.
“Soulmates” (Oct. 5, AMC) — In this anthology series set 15 years in the future, scientists have made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet — a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is.
“Next” (Oct. 6, Fox) — A Silicon Valley pioneer (John Slattery) discovers that one of his own creations, a powerful A.I., might bring about a global catastrophe. Think Skynet: The TV series.
“Deaf U” (Oct. 9, Netflix) — This coming-of-age documentary follows a tight-knit group of deaf students at Gallaudet University, a renowned private college for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington, D.C.
“The Right Stuff” (Oct. 9, Disney+) — Based on the bestseller by Tom Wolfe, “The Right Stuff” is a look at the early days of the U.S. space program and the story of America’s first astronauts, the Mercury Seven.
“Marvel’s Helstrom” (Oct. 16, Hulu) — The son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer track down the worst of humanity, each with their own unique skills.
“The Undoing” (Oct. 25, HBO) — Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are a wealthy Manhattan couple that seem to have it all. But a violent death leads to a series of dark secrets being revealed. If you only watch one show on this list, make it this one.
November
“Becoming You” (Nov. 13, Apple TV+) — Academy Award winner Olivia Colman narrates “Becoming You,” a documentary series that explores how the first 2,000 days on Earth shape the rest of our lives. Each episode offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move from birth to 5 years old.
December
“Tiger” (Dec. 13, HBO) — Using Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian’s bestselling book “Tiger Woods” as a resource, the two-part documentary series features never-before-seen footage and interviews with those who know Tiger best.
“The Stand” (CBS All Access, Dec. 17) — The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors of a world decimated by a plague. Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Amber Heard and Heather Graham also star.
Sometime this fall
“The Flight Attendant” (HBO) — Based on the bestselling novel of the same, this comedic thriller focuses on a flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco) who wakes up in a hotel with a dead man and no idea what happened.
“Moonbase 8” (Showtime) — This workplace comedy follows three subpar astronauts living at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator with high hopes of being chosen to travel to the moon. John C. Reilly and Fred Armisen star.
“The Equalizer” (CBS) — Queen Latifah stars as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who helps those with nowhere else to turn in this reimagining of the classic series.
“Big Sky” (ABC) — From David E. Kelley comes this series in which two private detectives join forces with an ex-cop to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver.
“Law & Order: Organized Crime” (NBC) — Christopher Meloni reprises his role as Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a personal loss.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.