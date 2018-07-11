High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival
Bluegrass is the law of the land Thursday through Sunday at Bluff and Summit Park in Westcliffe. A fine squad of nationally known musicians will strum it out under the backdrop of the Sangre de Cristos. Featured performers include Dry Branch Fire Squad, Sons and Brothers, The Blue Canyon Boys, The Ebony Hillbillies, The Little Roy and Lizzy Show, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, The Farm Hands and The Kathy Kallick Band. Tickets are $15-$85 and camping is available; 719-783-0883, highmountainhayfever.org.
Denver Flea
Give up the big-box shopping for the weekend and head to RiNo Arts District for this gathering of hundreds of vendors selling their quirky and one-of-a-kind items. Festivities start Friday night with an early chance to shop, music by Talking Heads tribute band Little Creatures and tacos from Denver eateries. Tickets are $35. Saturday and Sunday offers more shopping, seasonal cocktails, food trucks and music for $5 admission. Kids 12 and younger are free. It’s all at Denver Rock Drill; denverflea.com.
Hot Air Balloon Rodeo and Art in the Park
Why do hot air balloons continue to fascinate us? Is it the way they glide effortlessly through the sky or the fact there is no engine keeping it aloft? Ponder these questions Saturday and Sunday in Steamboat Springs as you watch the giant floating contraptions take off over Bald Eagle Lake. Pilots also will participate in rodeo contests, such as dipping down into the lake. Beyond balloons, enjoy arts and crafts, a farmers market and an interactive children’s area. Saturday night will feature a Balloon Glow; 970-879-0880, steamboatchamber.com/signature- events/hot-air-balloon-rodeo.
Keystone Wine & Jazz Festival
Chances are good you’ll find at least one new favorite wine at this high- in-the-mountains festival, with more than 300 varieties of red, white, bubbly and other grape-y liquids. Jazz music by Dotsero, Will Donato, Gregory Goodloe, Tony Exum Jr., Althea Rene Band and others will accompany your taste testing and palate cleansing. The Warren Station Specialty Wine Tasting kicks the event off Friday in River Run Village at Keystone Resort. Festivities last through Sunday. Tickets are $25-$100; keystonefestivals.com/festivals/wine-and-jazz.
Colorado Irish Fest
Can’t get to the Emerald Isle this year? No problem. This Littleton festival will bring the Emerald Isle to you. The popular gathering attracts thousands of people every summer for its display of kilts and bagpipes, Gaelic sports, sheep herding, Irish breakfast, Irish step dancing, and Irish rock and classic music by The Elders, Cassie & Maggie, Screaming Orphans, Jigjam and others. It’s Friday through Sunday in Clement Park; coloradoirishfestival.com.
By Jennifer Mulson,