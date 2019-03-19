Something about getting a free treat screams “spring.” Rita’s Italian Ice offers free ices every year on the first day of spring, which falls on Wednesday, March 20 this year. It's also Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day. It may be chilly out, but hey, free dessert!
All Rita’s locations will offer one free water ice to each customer. This includes the store at 7866 N. Academy Blvd., which will hand out free treats from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dairy Queen franchises nationwide will hand out a free small vanilla cone per customer all day Wednesday. Participation in #FreeConeDay is determined by each independent franchisee owner. There are multiple DQ locations in and around Colorado Springs. Check with your local DQ to see if they are celebrating!
Spring tastes so good. Especially when it's free. — Michelle Karas
I’ve found a new way to buy cheap-ish clothing. Poshmark is an app that bills itself as a place to purchase stuff from your favorite style icon’s closet. A quick look reveals name brand designers, such as Louis Vuitton, Free People and Kate Spade. And if you’d like to sell rather than buy, you can take photos of your own clothing and pop them online. The app is available through the Apple Store or Google Play; poshmark.com. — Jennifer Mulson