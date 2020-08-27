Ever wonder what dogs are smelling with their noses pointed high in the air? There’s a scientific answer.
An interactive traveling exhibit perfect for Colorado’s dog-loving world, “Dogs! A Science Tail,” runs through Sept. 7 at Denver Museum of Nature & Science, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 2001 Colorado Blvd.
It’s a project from California Science Center.
Learn how your furry friends have that keen sense of smell that you don’t. Play with an interactive dog and go for a walk through an interactive neighborhood to understand what dogs see and hear. Human runners can even test their speed against different breeds, from speedy greyhounds to tiny lap dogs.
Thinking about adopting a furry friend? There are dog care tips and training techniques. Know your pop-culture dog stars? Try your skills playing “Jeopawdy!” This science exhibit demonstrates why there is such a tremendous bond between dogs and humans.
COVID-19 guidelines are in place at the museum, with timed tickets and schedules. For more information, visit dmns.org.