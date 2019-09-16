Dog the Bounty Hunter

Niger Innis from the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), left, Duane "Dog" Chapman, center, and Beth Chapman pose together for photos after a press conference in Honolulu, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 14, 2008. A&E Television Network announced the return of his popular reality tv series, Dog The Bounty Hunter, this summer. (AP photo/Ronen Zilberman)

 RONEN ZILBERMAN

Colorado native Duane Chapman, best known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a possible heart attack, TMZ reports

According to TMZ, Chapman suffered a 'heart emergency' that could require a surgical procedure.  

"I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably," tweeted Richard Moore, a member of Chapman's management team. "Thank you for all your well wishes - keep'em coming."

This has been challenging year for the reality star. His wife, Beth Chapman, died in June after a battle with cancer. 

In August, Chapman's store in Edgewater was broken into. 

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

