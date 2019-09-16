Colorado native Duane Chapman, best known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a possible heart attack, TMZ reports.
According to TMZ, Chapman suffered a 'heart emergency' that could require a surgical procedure.
"I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably," tweeted Richard Moore, a member of Chapman's management team. "Thank you for all your well wishes - keep'em coming."
This has been challenging year for the reality star. His wife, Beth Chapman, died in June after a battle with cancer.
In August, Chapman's store in Edgewater was broken into.
I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep 'em coming.— Richard Moore (@remva777) September 16, 2019
EDGEWATER, Colo. — Reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman is calling on the person who broke into a Colorado business he owns and stole show merc…
Beth Chapman, who co-starred with her husband on the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show and later spoke out against some bail reform meas…