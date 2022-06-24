It’s shaping up to be a grand time at the City Auditorium.
Ahead of the building’s 100th anniversary in 2023, happenings will soon return to the historic city-owned place in downtown Colorado Springs. Plans include a monthly concert series, called City Aud Sounds, which kicks off Saturday.
You can get a glimpse of what else is in store, and the past lives of the City Auditorium, in a new documentary called “Grand Old Lady: Reimagining the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.”
Directed by Colorado-based filmmakers Julie Speer Jackson and Ben Fout, the film looks at the building’s history as well as plans envisioned by the Community Cultural Collective, a nonprofit formed to care for the event space on Kiowa Street.
Some of the history will be familiar for longtime residents of Colorado Springs. For others, the film will serve as an introduction to the auditorium’s rich past as a venue for concerts, plays, basketball tournaments, conventions, military functions, flower shows and graduation ceremonies.
It was all new to Jackson, who took on the project after being asked by Donald Zuckerman, film commissioner of The Colorado Office of Film Television & Media.
“I didn’t know anything about it,” said Jackson, who is based in Denver and has made films about area sites such as Garden of the Gods and Cheyenne Mountain. “It’s this old building that became forgotten about and neglected.”
There is plenty to learn and remember about the City Auditorium, which was built in 1923 and covers more than 40,000 square feet. Its main arena space has a capacity of 2,400 people.
The film features interviews with nearly 20 people, including Mayor John Suthers and Linda Weise, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective.
“The City Auditorium is one of the state’s last iconic structures,” Weise said. “When you walk into the building you can feel the history, the people, the activities of the past.”
She is leading the collective’s charge of giving “this cherished landmark a heart transplant,” according to its website. That includes renovations that could cost more than $50 million.
“Grand Old Lady” debuts Wednesday with two screenings scheduled, including a director’s cut event and a red-carpet premiere.
Jackson, who plans to attend both screenings, says she sees the film as a step in the City Auditorium’s next chapter.
“From the outside, it’s just an old building,” she said. “The story is really about the community breathing new life into a place with so much history.”