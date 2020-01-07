061919 cr sidelines

World Heavyweight boxing champion Jack Dempsey mock punching magician Harry Houdini in the 1920s. 

 Courtesy

I’m eagerly waiting to pick up “The Life and Afterlife of Harry Houdini,” what I’m hoping to be a definitive read on the man by Joe Posnanski, whose writing I came to love in Sports Illustrated back in the day. Posnanski’s last book was on Joe Paterno, reportedly a dizzying project that got reworked amid the coach’s scandalous downfall. Now the writer settles in with Houdini, tracing his life and his practicing disciples around the world.

