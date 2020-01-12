TV Tonight
Based on Stephen King’s 2018 supernatural crime thriller, “The Outsider” is a new drama series that explores the investigation into the gruesome murder of a small-town boy and the mysterious force surrounding the case. The cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Jason Bateman and Cynthia Erivo. 8 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
This one’s for the serious yogis. Naropa University, a private liberal arts college in Boulder, is starting a new master’s program in yoga studies. In the fall, the school will combine the history and philosophies of yoga with meditation practices in a program that will be done online and in several in-person retreats. Classes will have an intense focus on the ancient language of Sanskrit, Indian yogic traditions, South Asian religions and more; naropa.edu.