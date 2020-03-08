I can’t say whether you’d enjoy “Between Me and My Mind” if you’re not into Phish. I count myself a phan of the jam band — though typical phans who’ve been to 100-plus shows would not call me that, having been to only one myself. Anyway, I enjoyed the heart-warming documentary about the band’s frontman, Trey Anastasio. It’s more about his midlife serenity, found years after chaos. Rent on Amazon. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Dive into this documentary on phish frontman | Pikes Pick
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
New Mediterranean cafe opens in Colorado Springs
-
Love margaritas? This Manitou Springs event is just for you
-
Lineup announced for MeadowGrass Music Festival in Colorado Springs
-
'Single in the Springs' hosts talk about bad dates and try to set up good ones
-
In Larkspur, a mobile hair salon — inside a vintage Airstream — sticks out