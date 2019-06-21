Exchange red velvet movie theater seats for inflatable inner tubes, and trade a dark theater for a massive swimming pool. That’s the "Dive-In" movie experience that Elitch Gardens Theme and Waterpark is launching Friday.
“Aquaman” will be the first "Dive-In" movie shown in Elitch's Island Kingdom Waterpark. The movies will run about 7:30 p.m. every Friday through July 2.
“You get to ride and slide all day and then bring the family together for even more fun,” communications manager Jolie DuBois said in an email. “With the entertainment before the movies and the unique experience of floating in a tube while watching, you create lifelong memories.”
The movies are free with park admission. Newer films such as “The Incredibles Two” and “Ralphie Breaks the Internet” will be shown, as well as classics such as “The Little Mermaid.”
“To pick the movies, we check to see what top new family movies will be out on DVD during our movie series,” DuBois said. “We also pick at least one throwback movie from a list of favorites. Once we have a large list, we ask our guests. We do polls on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to involve everyone in the decision-making process.”
Popcorn, cotton candy and “all the good stuff needed to enjoy a movie” will be available, too, DuBois added.
Though the Waterpark closes at 6 p.m, events for kids, such as Zumba with Ms. Becca, will be scheduled until the movie starts.
The Park also will feature concerts throughout the summer, also free with park admission or a season pass. Performers include Crowder, Los Rieleros Del Norte, Johnny Orlando and more.
For something altogether different, stop by the Trocadero Theatre for “Smoke and Mirrors,” a magic show featuring “some of the world’s most unique and spellbinding illusions, leaving audiences open to a world of impossibilities.”
Also new this year: Meow Wolf's Kaleidoscape, designed by more than 400 artists, including experts in architecture, sculpture, painting, photography, video, virtual and augmented reality and music engineering.
“Meow Wolf’s Kaleidoscape is not a roller-coaster," DuBois said. "It’s a thrill ride for the mind. The newest installation from the brains behind House of Eternal Return takes passengers on an interactive, artist-driven journey of creative discovery.”
For a day packed with adventure, DuBois said, “Ride the coasters in the morning, then cool off in the water park and finish just in time to enjoy the unique entertainment.”