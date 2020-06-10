Get your mouse ears ready, Disneyland is about to reopen.
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, located in Anaheim, California, are reopening after months of being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The reopening will take place in several phases throughout the month of July.
The Downtown Disney District will begin opening on July 9.
Pending state and local government approvals, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will plan to reopen on July 17.
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will plan to reopen on July 23.
The reopening of the Disneyland resort follows the reopening statement for Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. In May, officials from Disney World announced their phased reopening would begin July 11.
To learn what to expect on your visit and to get updated information on Disneyland's reopening, head here.