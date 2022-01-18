Mickey, Minnie, Moana and other familiar favorites are teaming up to show you something nice: a magical version of "Disney on Ice."
"Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic" is coming to the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs for seven performances scheduled for March 24-27, the venue announced Tuesday.
This show, produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc., features characters from "Moana," "Frozen," "Coco" and "Beauty and the Beast" skating through adventurous scenes.
Tickets are available at axs.com, by phone at 866-464-2626 or in-person at the World Arena's box office. For more info, visit broadmoorworldarena.com.
