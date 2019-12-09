The mouse is back, and this time he's connected.
"Disney on Ice presents Celebrate Memories" will return to The Broadmoor World Arena on March 20-22. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17. A presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the code LCLPS2. Go online to broadmoorworldarena.com or axs.com.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy will attempt to discover Mickey's favorite memory using his "Mouse Pad." The show's hosts will ask audience members for help along the way, as they travel back through popular Disney memories, including the adventures of Moana, royal sisters Anna and Elsa and the magic of Fantasia.