If the cold never bothered you anyway, head to the Broadmoor World Arena this weekend.

Disney On Ice is coming to Colorado Springs to present “Let’s Celebrate!” The ice-skating performance will celebrate the legacy of Disney, featuring beloved characters old and new.

Disney’s Mickey Mouse will lead a parade of more than 50 characters in the performance, including pals Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and an ensemble of Disney princesses. Olivia Oltmanns, who skates as Elsa in the show, described the show as “high-energy fun” for the whole family.

“My favorite parts about our show is definitely our opening, it’s really special,” she said. “We kind of come out all together as like a marching band and it’s a super high-energy number, and it gets its children and families super, super excited and pumped.”

The show isn’t just for kids, Oltmanns said. It’s for everyone, especially because this show features some of Disney’s oldest stories, like Pinocchio.

“We have connections to these stories going way back and that is something so special about ours that we really connect with all ages and the whole family,” she said. “You could be searching for your favorite character in the show, and you’ll most likely be sure to find that.”

The cast is made up of skaters from around the world.

“The way that they’re able to choose these people to portray the characters is like the most unique thing I’ve ever seen. It’s really, really impressive,” she said.

“A lot of the performers who do portray the characters just really have so much in common with these characters, outside of just the way that we look, but the type of people we are, so I think that’s been really such a cool, unique thing to see.”

Oltmanns, who has skated with Disney on Ice since 2015, said the crew is excited to bring Disney’s magic to spots around the country, especially to places that are far away from a Disney park.

“We get to kind of bring that magic to them in their hometown,” she said. “Watching those kids and their excitement and what kind of magic can be brought to them is so special to me.”

Oltmanns lived in Colorado Springs before as a skater for Team USA, and added that she’s excited to return.

“I actually used to live there as a skater so it’s a little coincidence,” she said. “I’m really excited about this. I have a lot of friends and memories there at Colorado Springs, so I’m super excited to bring the show there.”

For those interested, look forward to a fun show with some great talent, the skater said. And, don’t be afraid to dress up and sing along!

“Just working with amazing people, building such incredible shows that they mean a lot to so many people — these stories, they go so far back and everybody has some connection to Disney,” she said.

“It’s been an amazing process. I didn’t know much about this world before coming into it.”