The best of everything around the Pikes Peak region is about to be unveiled.
The Gazette’s 27th annual Best of the Springs magazine will land on your doorstep Sunday. Inside you’ll find more than 300 winners determined by more than 50,000 voters in six categories: arts and entertainment, dining, city life, family, shopping and services and professionals. Think categories such as bakery, enchiladas, actor, karaoke bar, day trip, antiques, farmers market, dog trainer and hair salon. And Gazette experts chimed in, too.
Oh, can’t wait that long to find out? We’ve got you covered. While there won’t be a festive Best of the Springs party like usual (dang pandemic), you can join us online at gazette.com/bestof at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a pre-recorded video hosted by Gazette Editor Vince Bzdek and Colorado Springs Conservatory founding CEO Linda Weise. They’ll treat you to highlights of a few longtime Best of the Springs winners before getting to the main course: this year’s winners. Hint: You must watch the video until the end before the winners will be available for viewing.
Nonsubscribers, you won’t hear that satisfying thunk when the new magazine hits the pavement on Sunday, but you can still get your very own copy. Email customercare@gazette to request an issue for $6.99. And if you’d like to subscribe to The Gazette, which ensures you’ll always get a copy of Best of the Springs, go online to gazette.com/subscribe.
Contact the writer: 636-0270