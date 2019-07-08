Hot July nights are meant for sitting on a patio with a cool beverage and tasty snacks. The Margarita at Pine Creek is going one better and offering a movie, too. Their Dinner and a Movie Series runs Fridays through the summer. Movies start at dusk and are free, but drinks and nibbles will cost you. Arrive early for seating and live music starting about 6:30 p.m. Call or check their Facebook page for upcoming movies, 7350 Pine Creek Road; 598-8667.
Dinner, movie deal at The Margarita at Pine Creek | Pikes Pick
