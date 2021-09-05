Rocky Mountain Beignets, 724 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, is the place to get happy eating powder sugar-covered beignets.

Brandi and Billy Chism and their family are the owners. Hailing from Baton Rouge, La., the Chism family started the business in 2019 as a food truck in Woodland Park.

In June, they opened the small shop in Manitou Springs. In addition to making the sugary treats, they offer espresso drinks. There’s a shady patio where you can sip a latte and nosh hot beignets.

I’m told by an employee that plans are underway to expand the business in the vacant space to the west of the shop.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Details: 435-4369, rockymountainbeignets.com, facebook.com/Rocky-Mountain-Beignets.

