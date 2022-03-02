Lydia Martinez, owner of Vallejo’s Restaurant, 111 S. Corona St. in Colorado Springs, is still in the kitchen cooking at age 86.

Although she wanted to sell the eatery and retire, she has decided to keep on keeping on.

“It makes me feel so good to come here and cook,” she said. “I may put the restaurant back on the market, but right now I’m going to keep it open. We are getting ready to have our 60th anniversary on March 17.”

The eatery is open for takeout only 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Details: 719-635-0980, facebook.com/vallejosrestaurant.

Martinez put the building up for sale in September 2020, in preparation to soon hang up her apron.

“Yes, the sign just now went up, but the (real estate) market isn’t great, so she’ll hold out for the best offer,” said Diane Vallejo, Martinez’s daughter-in-law said at the time.