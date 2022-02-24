Steve Trivelli, owner of Trivelli’s Hoagies, 6827 Space Village Ave., is opening a second sandwich shop.

“It’s in the original location, which is attached to Murph’s Tavern at 2729 N. Nevada Ave.,” he said. “This tiny place is where mom and dad started the hoagie shop more than 45 years ago. It was literally falling in on itself. Lance (Martinez) came to me about taking the space when he bought Murph’s and started renovating the bar. It seemed like the right thing to do. We’re very excited to have the opportunity to be back in the Old North End neighborhood.”

It’s going to take time to get the kitchen and space operational. It will be strictly a take-out place. Visit facebook.com/TrivellisHoagiesCO to follow the progress.

In the meantime, continue to enjoy Trivelli’s excellent hoagies, made with Amoroso’s bread from Philadelphia at his shop on Space Village Avenue. Details: (719) 471-7733, trivelliscoloradosprings.com.

Trivelli's also had a location at 2819 N. Nevada Ave. in recent years.