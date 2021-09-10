The long awaited and anticipated Trader Joe’s Wine Shop, 5338 N. Nevada Ave., in University Village, opened Friday morning with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening the doors at 8 a.m. for business.

Customers found wine, spirits, beer, ciders and hard seltzers at TJ’s popular value prices.

Did they find the iconic Charles Shaw Wines, nicknamed Two Buck Chuck, which sells for $1.99 per 750 ml bottle in California?

“Charles Shaw wine will sell for $2.99 in Colorado,” Kenya Friend-Daniel, director of public relations, said. “The store will sell beer, spirits and wine.”

The celebration will be throughout the day with live music and giveaways. Daily hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details: 264-0123, tinyurl.com/25jmr5x9.