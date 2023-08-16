You’ve seen a “best burger” list before in Colorado. Our hope is that you find something new in this one, that you discover an American classic you never knew existed across our cities and mountains.

That’s been our experience as we’ve traveled around this state, searching high and low for the best of the best.

We’ve stopped into iconic mainstays and stumbled upon less-celebrated dives and traditions. Now we’re picking our favorites:

James Ranch Grill: Cows feed on the grass that grows on the adjacent pastures. The cheese is produced here on the Durango family ranch as well. As are the eggs with golden yolks. As are some of the other burger toppers, the lettuce, pickle, tomato and onion. You’ll taste the difference.

Maggie’s Kitchen: Graffiti coats the walls of this joint in Ouray — messages from countless, grateful eaters over the years who have found a true, hidden gem. They can return and try something new every time; the hand-written burger list on the wall runs on like the river through town. The burgers are piled high like the mountains.

Powerstop: This is a gas station along the road through Gunnison. We know how that might sound. But whatever idea you have of a gas station meal, replace it with locally-sourced beef and freshly-baked buns from a nearby bakery. Skiers and snowboarders en route to Crested Butte delight in a beefy, cheesy dream.

Bud’s Cafe & Bar: Some publications have proclaimed the time-honored Sedalia burger among the best in all of America. The burger is steamed. We were unable to uncover any other secrets upon our visit. We stopped asking, just as one stops asking about fries. “No fries, dammit!” goes the motto. A bag of Lay’s goes with your basket — simple as the secret surely is.

My Brother’s Bar: Dating to 1873, My Brother’s Bar has claim to Denver’s oldest bar. Somewhere along the way, a tradition was born: The burgers are wrapped in paper and plopped before you with an accompanying caddy of personal tomatoes, onions and pickles. We love the Johnny Burger, topped with American and Swiss cheeses, a jalapeno cream cheese and grilled onions.

Lucy’s Burger Bar: A Minnesota transplant opened this little diner in Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood in 2021. It was an instant hit. Welcome to Colorado’s suddenly undisputed home of the Juicy Lucy. It’s said to be made with secrets and blessings from Matt’s Bar and Grill, the famed home of the original from back in Minnesota. Cheese oozes from the middle of the melty, crispy-edged patty.

Skirted Heifer: This burger reigns supreme in Colorado Springs. The unusual, irresistible product is in the name, but allow the website to further explain: “skirted (SKUR-ted): adj. 1. having an extra layer of melted cheddar cheese resembling a skirt 2. deliciousness.” Guy Fieri of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” added a third definition: “flavor town.”

The Green Line Grill: Tourists to downtown Colorado Springs flock to Skirted Heifer while locals know of an equally tasty burger hiding down the street. It’s a different trick here: onion-fried. Look no further than The Original, in which that El Reno-style of preparing shines with nothing more than pickles and mustard. Bonus points for hand-cut fries, the best we’ve had in town.

The Owl Cigar Store: Cigars are not sold here along Cañon City’s main drag. The family owners just refuse to change the name since burgers started selling here in the 1940s. Also unchanged: the grill and the good, old-fashioned way of burgers. And, it seems, the prices. The double-double was $4.25 at last check.