Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., has opened on the upper level of the former Thirsty Parrot in downtown Colorado Springs.

Benjamin Gallegos Pardo, managing partner owner, is the chef, who is preparing a limited menu the first couple of weeks. Dishes boast his Cuban influences and flavors.

The eatery is a breakfast and lunch spot by day and transitions to a dinner format with a bar and live music venue in the evenings.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays, 7 a.m. to midnight Fridays, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-358-7500, epiphanycos.com.

