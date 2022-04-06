A local entertainment company announced plans this week to develop an 8,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater on Colorado Springs' north side. The venue would bring top-name music performers, entertainment acts and concerts to the Springs, the company says.

Here are five things to know about the project:

• The proposed amphitheater would be built on 6.5 acres in the sprawling Polaris Pointe development, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard. The venue would join other people-generating attractions at Polaris Pointe, which include a Topgolf driving range and entertainment center, the iFly indoor skydiving venue, the AirCity360 family entertainment complex, Magnum Shooting Center and the Overdrive Raceway indoor go-kart track.

• Notes Live, a privately held, local entertainment company headed by Colorado Springs businessman and entrepreneur J.W. Roth, plans to develop the venue at a cost of $40 million. Notes Live has a network of more than 60 institutional and individual investors, Roth says.

• The amphitheater will be called the Sunset. With west-facing seating areas, concertgoers will have a view of the mountains and Air Force Academy. “We call it the Sunset because the headliner show every night during concert season will begin when the sun sets behind Pikes Peak," Roth said.

• The Sunset would be composed of a lower bowl with 4,000 fixed seats; an upper bowl and 60 VIP fire pit suites with another 1,000 seats; and lawn seating for another 3,000. The venue also would have four, five-star restaurants.

• The venue is targeted to open in late summer 2023, with a full concert season from Memorial Day to Labor Day starting in 2024. The project’s developer expects to attract A-list performers, concerts and shows — similar to what might be seen at Red Rocks and Fiddler’s Green, a pair of outdoor venues just outside Denver.