A second location for Stir Coffee and Cocktails has opened at 101 N. Tejon St., formerly B&R Sushi Bar.
“It was difficult to find a good fit for a sushi chef for B&R,” said Joseph Campana, owner of Stir Coffee and Cocktails and the former B&R Sushi. “The coffee shop is a good addition to downtown.”
The same menu is offered downtown as the original coffee location at 2330 N. Wahsatch Ave., which includes burritos, biscuits and gravy, frittata, avocado toast, New York bagels, sandwiches, salads and sweets. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturday.
Pueblo will get new food hall
Fuel & Iron Food Hall, 400 S. Union Ave., Pueblo, is gearing up to open in spring 2023. It’s been a major undertaking to repurpose the former Holmes Hardware into an incubator for Pueblo restaurants on the ground floor, affordable housing on the second and third floors, an urban farm outside, ample parking for the food hall customers and apartment residents, event space and performing arts space.
In December at the historic Pueblo Union Depot, there was a Holiday Family Feast dinner where participants got a sneak preview of the foods prepared by the food hall tenants: Diavolo Pueblo Hot Chicken (Colorado hot-style chicken), Mosh Ramen (Asian fusion concept), Santa Fonda (authentic Mexico City food), Solar Roast (coffee), Steel Crescent Kitchen (Cajun-inspired dishes) and The Cutting Board (a plant-based menu).
Each of the chefs prepared dishes for the three-course dinner. Ed Tracey with Steel Crescent Kitchen served smoked salmon and seafood terrine, Chris Doose with Mosh Ramen served duck confit and pork belly lettuce wraps, Jose Avila with Santa Fonda served barbacoa de cabeze vaca, and Mary Oreskovich and Richard Warner with Diavolo served gingerbread with cream anglaise.
Warner and Oreskovich will be familiar names to you as the owners of Bingo Burger in the Springs and Pueblo.
“This has been an exciting project in Pueblo,” Warner said.
“It’s great that not only will we be able to hire people for a job but also be able to offer them affordable housing in the building.”
Avila, owner of La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal in Denver, which was voted best new restaurant in Denver in 2021, is enthused about Santa Fonda, his new venture in Fuel & Iron.
“I love the idea of the urban farm,” Avila said. “I’ve worked with a lot of food rescue projects in Denver and the other chefs in the food hall are supporters of doing the same here.”
Visit facebook.com/ fuelandironpueblo.
Bacon lover’s dream
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 7605 N. Academy Blvd. offers The Bacon Experience from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 30, 31 and Feb. 1. For $111.74 (per two people), you get a three-course bacon-inspired, beer-paired dinner including bacon candy; choice of one starter for table of Brussels sprouts with bacon or fried hush puppies or crispy deviled eggs; choice of one entrée per person of bacon & egg alfredo, or PB & J burger or bacon-wrapped BBQ bison meatloaf; and third-course choice of one flavor either maple bacon or peanut butter caramel, banana and bacon-loaded doughnut holes. Tickets at tinyurl.com/2p869srx.
Special dinners
The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., will offer three-course Colorado Appreciation prixe fixe dinners at Ristorante del Lago and La Taverne through January.
For $49 (plus tax and tip) at Ristorante del Lago, you get a choice of starters, winter citrus salad or Involtini di Melanzane (eggplant with mozzarella and tomato) or Minestrone alla Genovese soup; choice of entrees, Ragu di Manzo (braised black angus beef short rib, pappardelle pasta, foraged mushrooms, and parmigiano) or Pasta alla Norma (country noodles, roasted eggplant, cherry tomato, basil, and ricotta salata) or chicken francese; and choice of dessert: passion fruit tiramisu or milk chocolate panna cotta with hazelnut biscotti.
For $59 (plus tax and tip) at La Taverne, you get choice of starters: butternut squash soup, country salad or roasted winter squash risotto; choice of entrees, angus beef hanger steak and frites, or chicken schnitzel, or Tuscan white bean ravioli; and choice of desserts, lemon and yuzu raspberry tart or dark chocolate pot de crème.
There are also special lodging packages available.
Details: 877-765-1248, for dining reservations, broadmoor.com.
