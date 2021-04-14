There’s a lot to enjoy inside C.O.A.T.I. Don’t forget to venture upstairs to Ephemera. The intimate dining area is perfect for a special outing, complete with stunning plates and an adventurous wine list. Pro tip: Go for half-priced bottles of wine after 9 p.m. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A great wine list and deals at Ephemera
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
