Ephemera was started by Chefs Ian Dedrickson and Adam Ridens, and Creative Director Jasmine Dillavou. Before they started the brick-and-mortar restaurant at C.O.A.T.I., the three would hold themed dinners in locations ranging from friends’ apartments to Colorado Springs-area farms. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

There’s a lot to enjoy inside C.O.A.T.I. Don’t forget to venture upstairs to Ephemera. The intimate dining area is perfect for a special outing, complete with stunning plates and an adventurous wine list. Pro tip: Go for half-priced bottles of wine after 9 p.m. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

