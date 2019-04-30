The Villa, 75 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, has new owners and a new name. Meet Justin Kaye, owner of 105 Social House. He has hired Ruthie Poole, the executive chef at the former Moxie — Fresh Kitchen and Craft Cocktails, to run the kitchen and create the menu.
Poole has developed upscale menus with crowd-pleasing dishes. Dinner items we’d like to try are the charcuterie and cheese board for starters, braised lamb (lamb confit with polenta cakes, spinach, roasted tomatoes and au jus) for an entrée and brown butter pound cake with macerated blackberries, lemon curd and basil syrup for dessert.
And you can expect some vegan throwbacks from Poole’s time at Moxie. “I will be adding some vegetable-based proteins soon,” she said.
We hope the popular Moxie beet burger will make a comeback. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 481-2222, 105socialhouse.com.
