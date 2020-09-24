Parker-based Hangry Ohana — Hawaiian BBQ with a Texas twist, opened a second location at 6436 S. U.S. 85/ 87, Fountain.
The site was formerly Sarges’ Grill and then King’s Chef. The menu is a mish-mash of popular Hawaiian dishes like kalua pork and loco moco combined with Texas-style mesquite smoked brisket, Korean-style bbq chicken and Japanese-style fried chicken katsu.
Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Details: 368-7745, hangryohana.com.
