Taco Mex has opened in Colorado Springs and is serving an array of traditional Mexican dishes.
The eatery at 925 S. Eighth St., formerly Moxie, is the second location for the family-owned Hispanic eatery. The original restaurant is in Aurora and is takeout only.
The new location is full-service, with a menu offering soups, flautas, carne asada, a long list of seafood options and, of course, tacos. There’s also a full bar.
Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Details: 720-231-0605, tinyurl.com/y2u6ykh4.