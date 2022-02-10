The Well, a food hall, is planned to open in early spring at 303 E. Pikes Peak Ave. The art-deco building was built in 1907 and once was used as an auto repair shop, a bus depot and Nourish Organic Juice.
According to a news release, the project is led by restaurateur Russ Ware, together with Colorado-based Simpatico Hospitality.
Vendor concepts for The Well include a Chicago Italian deli, elevated American fare, Korean and Asian-inspired street eats and authentic Mexican comfort food. The anchor within the space will be Gift Horse Bar & Cafe, a cafe and bar with low-abv cocktail options.