Randy and Liz Price, who own Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group, are changing Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill at 9420 Briar Village Point into an Urban Egg, A Daytime Eatery. The last service at Salsa Brava Briargate will be Saturday.
“It was a hard decision,” Randy said. “The Mexican food business has changed since we opened Salsa Brava 14 years ago. We feel this is the correct business decision for our growing company. We’ve wanted to bring a breakfast concept to the Briargate area for several years.”
You still can get your favorite Mexican dishes at two other Salsa Brava eateries: at 802 Village Center Drive in Rockrimmon and 5925 Dublin Blvd.
And you can enjoy the Farewell Fiesta at Salsa Brava Briargate featuring “throwback specials” with past menu favorites, in-store and Instagram give-aways and 12-ounce house margaritas for $5. Find more details about the special offers on Facebook and Instagram.
“We look forward to reopening as Urban Egg in early May and bring the best breakfast option in Colorado to the Briargate area,” Randy said.
Let’s celebrate
The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, is observing 45 years of serving hungry diners. The famous Crab Week will be Tuesday through March 30 with a four-course, all-things-crab menu for $55.
The regular menu is also available. The lounge will officer a few à la carte crab specials, including a soft shell crab po’boy, deviled crab rangoons and curried crab dip with garlic naan. Details: 598-8667, margarita atpinecreek.com.
Wine winners
The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50, Cañon City, continues its winning ways with wines at the prestigious Jerry D. Mead International Wine Competition. The competition, established in 1990, takes place every year in early March in Southern California. The winery won Best of Varietal/Best of Class gold medals for the 2016 Colorado Merlot Divinity and the 2016 Colorado Cabernet Franc. The 2015 Colorado Revelation and the 2016 Colorado Syrah also received gold medals.
Silver medal winners: 2017 Monterey Chardonnay, 2018 Wild Cañon Harvest, Sangre de Cristo, Nouveau, Vineyard Sunset and Apple Blossom.
Bronze medal winners: 2016 Colorado Merlot and 2016 Colorado Merlot Reserve.
