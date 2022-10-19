Q. Favorite restaurant other than your own:

Q & A WITH MARYANN THOMAS

Question: Six words to describe your food:

Answer: Tasty, different, fresh, powerful, juicy, pure

Question: Nine words to describe you:

A. Grounded, hardworking, moody, fair, loyal, shy, anxious, kind, odd.

Q. Favorite ingredient:

A. Chocolate.

Q. Most undervalued ingredient:

A. Butter.

Q. Favorite local ingredient:

A. Cuban bread.

Q. One food you detest:

A. Broccoli.

Q. One food you can't live without:

A. French fries.

Q. Most embarrassing moment in the kitchen:

A. Dropping a dozen eggs.

Q. Favorite celebrity chef:

A. Ron Ben, owner of Israel Cakes on New York City.

Q. Hardest lesson you've learned:

A. Don’t p--s off the cooks.

Q. Best food city in America:

A. Las Vegas.

Q. Weirdest thing you've ever eaten:

A. Escargot.

Q. You're making a pizza. What's on it?

A. Cheese, ham, hollandaise sauce.

Q. After-work hangout:

A. Bed.

Q. Favorite restaurant other than your own:

A. El Taco Ray 2 or Mamitas Mexican Restaurant.