Feed your love for mac n’ cheese with the most outrageous, cheesiest and delicious combinations from Mac Nation Cafe.
Choose from over 36 cheesy varieties of regional-themed dishes like the “Las Vegas” topped with tater tots, applewood smoked bacon, homemade pork green chili and an over-easy egg.
Other options include the “Sacramento Mac” with pesto chicken, heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and parmesan cheese, and the “Minnesota Mac,” a shepherd’s pie-style mac with tater tots, ground beer and sweet cream corn. Looking to take your taste buds abroad? Try the “Lil’ Italy” mac – bolognese with ground beef, topped with pork sausage and parmesan. Or for something super unique, go for the South Carolina mac, with corn beef and hash.
The list goes on, but you get it – it’s basically endless and each variation is unique in its own way.
They’ve even got vegetarian macs, including the “Chicago Greek” with roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
Beyond signature mac and cheese dishes, this mountain town eatery also serves up breakfast sandwiches, New York-style deli sandwiches and a variety of pastries.
A local favorite since opening its doors in April 2015, the Mac Nation Cafe has no problem attracting serious mac and cheese lovers. Nestled in the rustic mountain town of Indian Hills, Colorado, you’ll find this hidden gem tucked behind the grandeur of Red Rocks Park.