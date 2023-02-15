Brother Luck, owner of Lucky Dumpling, 26 S. Wahsatch Ave., is closing the eatery on Saturday.

On Jan 28, Luck posted a Facebook message and a couple of videos about a transition of the property to new concepts.

“But don’t freak out about Lucky Dumpling closing,” he said in his video. “There’s something cool coming – stay tuned.”

In his post he explained that since the pandemic, they have expanded the square footage three times.

“It’s simply just turned into too large of a space for what is was originally intended to be,” he said. “The expectation is to be down for a few weeks while we renovate and begin training. Please know that so much thought went into this decision. I’m very excited about what comes next. I’m also very sad to finally close a very personal chapter in our business. Regardless, it’s about what makes sense for everyone involved. We appreciate you all for supporting our Lucky Dumpling family over the last few years.”

In a second video, Luck talked about The Studio, which is a small space above Lucky Dumpling, saying, “We built this out during the pandemic. It only seats 24 and is the perfect place for a micro-restaurant or an underground dumpling room. After Valentine’s Day we will be opening reservations for The Studio Experience, meals made with more quality for a smaller amount of people. Evolution – that’s what it’s all about – evolution.” Luck also owns Four by Brother Luck, his flagship restaurant.