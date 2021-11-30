Carolina and Danny Aguilar, the owners of Salsa Latina, 28 E. Rio Grande St., are retiring and handing the business over to Aguilar family members Christina Medina and Rebecca Nix, who are continuing the popular menu with the addition of some new dishes.

“We have extended hours and the big change is that we take credit cards,” Medina said. “That’s a big deal.”

Salsa Latina has been a fixture on the south side of downtown Colorado Springs since 2006.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Details: 719-328-1513, facebook.com/Salsa-Latina.