The long-awaited Trader Joe's wine shop is under construction at 5342 N. Nevada Ave. According to Kenya Friend-Daniel, director of public relations, an opening sometime next year is envisioned.
Will we find the iconic Charles Shaw Wines, nicknamed Two Buck Chuck, which sells for $1.99 per 750 ml bottle in California?
“Charles Shaw wine will sell for $2.99 in Colorado,” Friend-Daniel said. “The store will sell beer, spirits and wine.”
Still, $3 is a bargain for a reasonably good tasting sipper.
