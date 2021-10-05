Two eateries with Korean influences have opened and share space at 1869 S. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs.

One eatery is Angry Chicken, a Korean-style fried chicken eatery that uses a breading made of rice flour, which makes a crispy coating on the chicken that is light and moist without being greasy. It’s also gluten free.

Sauces for the chicken have Korean flavors like spicy soy, honey garlic and angry sauce with pepper flakes.

A whole fried chicken without sauce is $23.99 and a half is $12.99. Go with one of the whole fried chickens with special sauce for an additional $3 and a half chicken with sauce for a $1 more. There are wings, roasted chicken and a few other entrees like bulgogi bowls and katsu fried chicken cutlets on the menu.

88 Hotdog (corndogs) & Juicy is the other joint sharing the space. Here you can experience Korean breaded and fried hot dogs with cheese for ($3.99). There’s also potato crusted hot dogs with cheese ($4.99) or rice cake and sausage skewers ($5.99).

The Juicy is a juice bar with a selection of freshly made fruit juice flavors.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:15 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Mondays; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:15 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Details: 644-3505, facebook.com/angry chickencs.

Click or tap here for more local dining news.