Doughnut lovers do not mess around with their favorite doughnut place.

So a list like “Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022” might create some less-than-sweet discourse. Yelp declared a shop near Austin, Texas, as the No. 1 spot over places in Hawaii or Nebraska or New York. The site said Steve's Donuts serves better stuff than places named Best Donut or Donut Time or Donut Run.

The recent ranking was released ahead of National Doughnut Day, which falls on Friday and typically comes with deals at local shops and chains. It also comes with some debate about the best doughnut shop and shape and flavor.

Here’s something Colorado residents can agree upon: Yelp’s list spotlighted three establishments in the state, including Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs at the sweet spot of No. 7.

Mr. Donuts, a shop in Lone Tree, and Donut Haus in Estes Park also made the cut.

Yelp might’ve missed naming any shops in Colorado Springs, but there’s many go-tos for doughnut days here. That list includes Amy’s Donuts, Arnold’s Donuts and Coffee and Nana’s Bakery Inc.

That also includes newcomers to the local doughnut scene like Happy Hour Donuts, a mobile business offering alcohol-infused treats, and a location of the popular chain Hurts Donuts.

Many of these places will likely celebrate National Doughnut Day in some way. You can also count on Dunkin’ Donuts, which will offer free classic doughnuts with the purchase of a drink on Friday.