Deals for Veterans Day and a few for beyond in the Colorado Springs area.

• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar — Free All-American Burger with choice of cheese and one basic side (fries, tots, sweet potato fries or chips) for dine-in only, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Proof of service is required. baddaddysburgerbar.com

• Bonefish Grill — Heroes Discount offering 10% off all service members, veterans and first responders’ checks all day, every day with show of valid ID. bonefishgrill.com

• Bubba’s 33 – Free lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11. Raincheck vouchers, good through May 30, 2022, for veterans and active military in Bubba’s 33 parking lot tent. Proof of service required. bubbas33.com

• Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only. chilis.com

• Dickey’s Barbecue — Barbecue at Home with 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15, Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. Barbecue At Home ships products nationwide. dickeys.com

• Fazoli’s — Free regular spaghetti with meat or marinara on Nov. 10 and 11. fazolis.com

• On The Border — Free Pick 2 Combo Nov. 11. ontheborder.com

• Red Lobster — In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, is offering dine-in guests a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11. Proof of service required. redlobster.com

• Red Robin — Veterans and active- duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries through Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go. redrobin.com

• Rock Bottom Brewery — Active and retired military get 10% off all day Nov. 11. rockbottom.com

• Starbucks — Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov. 11. starbucks.com

• Texas Roadhouse — Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022. texasroadhouse.com