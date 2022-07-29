Colorado Springs learns about brewery and pizzeria catering to disability community

Roberto Reyes is executive chef at Milagros Cocina Mexicana, which opened this month in Colorado Springs.

 photos by Teresa Farney, The Gazette

The much-anticipated Milagros Cocina Mexicana, 7455 N. Academy Blvd., opened July 16.

It’s brought to you by the Morales family, who hail from the Jalisco region of Mexico. They have 30 years combined experience operating Mexican food restaurants, namely 3 Margaritas.

Executive chef Roberto Reyes oversees the kitchen and brings his Michoacan heritage along with an impressive Chicago resume to his modernized Mexican cuisine.

Reyes’ menu is focused with a few of the 3 Margaritas fan favorites showing up. Think salsa de hongos ($6) from 3 Margaritas, which is a delicious, spicy mixture of chopped mushrooms. A must-try appetizer. A couple of dishes enjoyed at Milagros were the amazing Borrego Merguez tacos ($16 for three with rice and beans).

Merguez is a North African lamb sausage, which gets a taste boost when paired with tomatillo-pistachio salsa, queso asadero, pickled jicama, pistachios and micro cilantro greens topping the taco. The star on the menu sampling was Cochinita Pibil ($26), which is a huge, spicy seasoned braised pork shank garnished with grilled oranges, pickled grapes, toasted quinoa, watermelon radish, habanero jam and frijoles charros and served with flour tortillas.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 719-598-1030, milagroscocinamx.com.

