Wines of Colorado isn’t just about reds, whites and blends, and the food is much more than an afterthought.
The restaurant has been a fixture in Cascade near the base of Pikes Peak for decades. Whether you’ve sipped or dined there in the past, it’s quite likely you’ve at least driven by when heading east or west on U.S. 24. I recommend stopping.
Under new ownership since late fall, the restaurant is more upscale than I recall. Admittedly, I’d previously dined at creekside tables after hikes with friends. Several decks also overlook the creek. This recent visit was spent in the front dining area, which brings a little of the outdoors in thanks to wide windows facing the hillside and what can best be described as sculpture of a row of aspen trunks near the entry.
The menu includes a range of items from burgers to pastas, sandwiches to grilled seafood, and more.
The “Famous Chicken Pot Pie” ($16.95) has been on the menu since the restaurant’s early days, and its claim to fame is likely justified. Its presentation alone is impressive: a deep, square bowl covered with a golden brown crust that drapes over the sides. A heart-shaped cracker sticks out on one corner. The pastry layer is thin and flakey. Beneath it is a copious amount of chicken, potatoes and carrots in a creamy, but runny, white wine sauce. It’s more of a soup than a stew, but that doesn’t matter. Everything meshes well together so every bite, and sip, tempts you to have more.
A side salad with a choice of house-made dressings is served with the pot pie. Slices of Parmesan cheese, croutons, red onions and cherry tomatoes make this more than a basic plate of greens.
Among the new menu items is the spicy sausage with rigatoni ($16.95). It has a nice bite that doesn’t overpower the tomato sauce, shaved Parmesan or arugula mixed in with the pasta. This is a large portion served with garlic bread and a choice of side.
Sides aren’t listed on the menu but include house salad, french fries, mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables, among others.
The Colorado Reuben ($15.95), a longtime favorite at the Wines, is exactly what it should be with plenty of smoked pastrami, Thousand Island dressing and gooey melted Swiss cheese between slices of grilled marbled rye bread.
Also earning high marks for plating and taste are the fish tacos ($14.95). With three to a serving, this is a lot of food; each folded flour tortilla is filled with a large piece of fried white fish on a bed of arugula and topped with pieces of queso fresco. Mango salsa and a lime aioli are included for additional flavors and textures.
Even when I think/know I’m too full for dessert, it’s sometimes difficult to avoid temptation. Carrot cake ($12.95) is something the new owners wisely kept on the menu. This four-layer cake is surprisingly light with thick, sweet cream cheese frosting sprinkled with nuts and dollops of whipped cream. This is dessert to share, but we still needed a to-go-box.
Wines of Colorado
Description: Creekside dining.
Location: 8045 W. U.S. 24
Contact: 719-684-0900; winesofcolorado.com
Prices: $11.95 to $27.95
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor dining.
Favorite dishes: Chicken pot pie, fish tacos
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.