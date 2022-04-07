A reader recommended Mi Mexico; I have no idea if she’s associated with the restaurant or simply a satisfied customer. I’m grateful either way!

We were immediately seated even though the place was bustling. Chips and salsa were put on the table before we’d had a chance to pick up the menu: all nine extra-long pages of it. Many of the options are variations on a theme such as burritos and enchiladas with a range of fillings, but several offerings surprised us, including, for example, steak a la Tampiquena, grilled marinated meat covered with a chicken mole enchilada. The Camarones Cabo Blanco, sauteed shrimp in a Mexican sour cream sauce, was also unfamiliar to me.

Nonetheless, I stuck with some proverbial favorites, which was easy thanks to the “Large Combinations,” identified as such on the menu. For $15.45, my combo included a chicken enchilada with mole, tamale and crispy chile relleno. Refried beans, rice and coleslaw are included on the combos and many of the entrees, including our order of Los 3 Cochinitos, or three little pigs ($24.95).

Mi Mexico

Mi Mexico (3956 N Academy Blvd.) “Tres Cochinitos with Mole Enchiladas” Wednesday March 30, 2022. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

Tamales are made daily with fresh masa (corn meal dough) filled with an abundance of shredded pork. Often there’s more meat than masa, but not here.

I’m a mole fan, so this was something I had to sample. Mi Mexico’s is among the best I’ve had thanks to its peanut butter base, a blend of spices including cinnamon and chile, along with a hint of chocolate to give it a deep, dark, rich color. The shredded chicken wrapped inside a corn tortilla is smothered with the sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. It’s sweet and spicy, which can be a difficult balance to achieve.

Mi Mexico

Mole enchiladas at Mi Mexico in Colorado Springs.

The chile relleno is the standard cheese-filled chile coated with an egg batter and fried to a puffy, golden brown. It’s not unusual for the relleno to deflate shortly after arriving at the table. This didn’t happen. It remained crispy even when topped with green chili; the oozing melted cheese provided another texture element.

The pork entree featured, as the name indicates, three preparations: chili verde, carnitas and adobado. The latter is broiled pork loin marinated in a chile- and tomato-based sauce. The carnitas are large chunks of tender pork that easily fell apart with a fork. The chili verde (aka green chili) is pieces of braised pork loin in a sauce made from tomatillos, green peppers, onions and spices including oregano. It isn’t soupy but is more like a stew.

The restaurant is large with colorful, festive decor. On the weekends. a woman crafts made-to-order corn tortillas. Many Mexican restaurants boast about authenticity; I didn’t see the word here, but it was evident in the food. Also, unlike many of its counterparts, Mi Mexico doesn’t hide its food under a mountain of cheese and shredded lettuce.

It’s important to note the servings are platter-size. We noticed those around us requesting to-go boxes, which we also needed. I saw few people leaving the restaurant empty-handed, and if they were anything like me, they also left fully sated.

Mi Mexico

Description: Family-friendly Mexican restaurant

Location: 3956 N. Academy Blvd.

Contact: 1-719/591-7722; mimexicoco.com

Prices: $4.50- $44.50; with lunch specials

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; noon–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Patio.

Favorite dishes: Chicken mole enchiladas, tamales and chile relleno

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available

