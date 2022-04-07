Dragonfly Aerial Company will present an adaptation of "The Jungle Book," Rudyard Kipling's 1894 collection of stories. Three dozen performers, ages 7 to 50, will inhabit 40 characters, and fly, dance and contort through the air and on the ground in a wide range of apparatuses, including hoops, straps, loops, fabric, slings, a ladder and butterfly lifts. It's Saturday and Sunday at Ent Center for the Arts.