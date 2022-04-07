A reader recommended Mi Mexico; I have no idea if she’s associated with the restaurant or simply a satisfied customer. I’m grateful either way!
We were immediately seated even though the place was bustling. Chips and salsa were put on the table before we’d had a chance to pick up the menu: all nine extra-long pages of it. Many of the options are variations on a theme such as burritos and enchiladas with a range of fillings, but several offerings surprised us, including, for example, steak a la Tampiquena, grilled marinated meat covered with a chicken mole enchilada. The Camarones Cabo Blanco, sauteed shrimp in a Mexican sour cream sauce, was also unfamiliar to me.
Nonetheless, I stuck with some proverbial favorites, which was easy thanks to the “Large Combinations,” identified as such on the menu. For $15.45, my combo included a chicken enchilada with mole, tamale and crispy chile relleno. Refried beans, rice and coleslaw are included on the combos and many of the entrees, including our order of Los 3 Cochinitos, or three little pigs ($24.95).
Tamales are made daily with fresh masa (corn meal dough) filled with an abundance of shredded pork. Often there’s more meat than masa, but not here.
I’m a mole fan, so this was something I had to sample. Mi Mexico’s is among the best I’ve had thanks to its peanut butter base, a blend of spices including cinnamon and chile, along with a hint of chocolate to give it a deep, dark, rich color. The shredded chicken wrapped inside a corn tortilla is smothered with the sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. It’s sweet and spicy, which can be a difficult balance to achieve.
The chile relleno is the standard cheese-filled chile coated with an egg batter and fried to a puffy, golden brown. It’s not unusual for the relleno to deflate shortly after arriving at the table. This didn’t happen. It remained crispy even when topped with green chili; the oozing melted cheese provided another texture element.
The pork entree featured, as the name indicates, three preparations: chili verde, carnitas and adobado. The latter is broiled pork loin marinated in a chile- and tomato-based sauce. The carnitas are large chunks of tender pork that easily fell apart with a fork. The chili verde (aka green chili) is pieces of braised pork loin in a sauce made from tomatillos, green peppers, onions and spices including oregano. It isn’t soupy but is more like a stew.
The restaurant is large with colorful, festive decor. On the weekends. a woman crafts made-to-order corn tortillas. Many Mexican restaurants boast about authenticity; I didn’t see the word here, but it was evident in the food. Also, unlike many of its counterparts, Mi Mexico doesn’t hide its food under a mountain of cheese and shredded lettuce.
It’s important to note the servings are platter-size. We noticed those around us requesting to-go boxes, which we also needed. I saw few people leaving the restaurant empty-handed, and if they were anything like me, they also left fully sated.
Mi Mexico
Description: Family-friendly Mexican restaurant
Location: 3956 N. Academy Blvd.
Contact: 1-719/591-7722; mimexicoco.com
Prices: $4.50- $44.50; with lunch specials
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; noon–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Patio.
Favorite dishes: Chicken mole enchiladas, tamales and chile relleno
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available