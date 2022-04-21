Heart of Jerusalem Cafe’s heart-shaped falafel aren’t just a playful homage to the restaurant’s name. They, along with the rest of the menu, are an example of what good Middle Eastern food should taste like.
This is a small space with tables close to one another and where, particularly on a windy day, each time the door opens doesn’t go unnoticed. No one seemed to mind the close quarters, or the wind, especially once the food was served.
The menu features a dozen appetizers, a few specialty platters, plates and gyros. Several platters and plates include many of the starters. This means plenty of opportunities to try a little bit of everything, but be prepared for sizable servings no matter what’s ordered.
The Ultimate Plate ($13.95) is a plateful of marinated beef and chicken shawarma, hummus, grilled pita, two falafel and Greek salad.
Shawarma is thinly shaved pieces of chicken or beef; gyros use lamb and/or beef. For an extra $2.59, you can request everything served on a bed of rice. As a Heart of Jerusalem rookie, I didn’t learn this until later.
A barely discernible light green sauce, identified as “magic sauce,” was lightly drizzled over some of the meats. It was overshadowed by the smooth, creamy hummus served on the side. This chickpea mash is made with tangy lemon, spicy garlic and nutty tahini. This is one of my favorites.
I scooped up the hummus with the triangle-shaped pieces of pita and also dipped pieces of falafel and shawarma in it. I would have been happy to have had an extra serving. I suspect my multiuse approach is not authentic, but sometimes it’s worth finding new techniques.
The falafel were also a treat. Fried ground chickpeas, as previously noted, are shaped into hearts. They are more typically round and the size of golf balls. These are a popular, savory and crunchy Middle Eastern street food.
The veggie plate ($11.95) is best described as an appetizer combo in the form of an entree. It has falafel, dolmas (grape leaves tightly wrapped around rice), hummus, tabbouleh (salad made with finely diced herbs, tomato and bulgur), tzatziki and grilled pita.
The word “ultimate” is used frequently to describe many items, such as the Ultimate Shawermah ($12.95) , a gyro that is pita packed full with beef, lamb, chicken shawermah, falafel, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and hummus. It’s wrapped in foil to keep its cylindrical shape; it looks like a burrito. Of course, the flavors are far different.
The shawarma gyros come with several variations including only falafel as the protein, or any combination of beef, lamb or chicken. Other possibilities are the kufta gyro (made with spiced ground beef), or the veggie gyro filled with dolmas and Greek salad.
Staff is friendly and helpful, offering explanations of the cuisine. Photos of Jerusalem are among the décor, Tables with inlaid vibrant tiles are enhanced by the colorful plates on which the food is served.
Granted, these might be overlooked due to the quantity of the portions. Nonetheless, for a brief time it’s easy to feel transported to another region — until the wind blows in.
Heart of Jerusalem Cafe
Description: Middle Eastern cuisine
Location: 3242 Centennial Blvd.
Contact: 719-227-3989; heartof jerusalemcafe.com
Prices: $9.96 to $21.95
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. –8 p.m. Sunday
Details: Credit cards accepted. Wi-Fi.
Favorite dishes: Falafel, hummus and shawarma
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.