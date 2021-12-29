Caitlin Elizabeth Couch is opening a coffee shop at 207 W. Rockrimmon Blvd., formerly Boz Marketplace and Café in Colorado Springs. She is the daughter of Bobby Couch, owner of award-winning The Green Line Grill, 230 1/2 Pueblo Ave.

“I’m looking at a mid-January opening,” Couch said, who most recently was a barista at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

She’s named the shop The Enchanted Barista.

“It was a whimsical name,” she said. “I’m having a fairy tree mural painted on one wall.”

In keeping with the whimsical theme, the concrete floors have been painted a pastel shade of lavender with swooshes of yellow paint here and there on the floor. The finishing touch is a shower of sparkling glitter over the floor.

She will be making her espresso drinks with Spanish Peaks coffee. There will also be hot chocolate and lemonades on the menu. Baked goods will come from a local baker. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, her dad is nearly finished with an expansion of his Green Line Grill, in the space adjoining his current space; the new space was formerly Zodiac Venue.

“I’ve painted and made the space look like this place,” he said of the tiny place from which he now operates. “There’s more seating space. I’m just waiting for the liquor license. I will be adding barbecue dishes to the menu.”

Additionally, he is opening a second Green Line Grill. He has taken a lease on a space in the Delmonico Square shopping center, which is a few doors from his daughter’s soon-to-open coffee shop.

“That place is taking much longer to even get started,” he said. “I’m waiting for the city to approve building plans. It’s probably a few months out.”

His downtown place has new hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 719-964-1461, greenlinegrill.com.