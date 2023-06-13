Colorful Colorado @ The Garden, 401 S. Nevada Ave., has popped up downtown for outdoor imbibing and nibbling through October. The space, introduced in May 2022 as The Garden, was started by Julie Nasser, who missed the beer gardens she loved when she lived in New Jersey.

Aaron Ewton, founder of Atlas Restaurant Group, bought the business and is picking up where Nasser left off with his version of the festive summer gathering spot for drinks and light snacks. You can’t miss the colorful place while cruising down South Nevada Avenue. The lot is bursting with bright elements of hand-painted murals, primary-colored table and chairs with lots of greenery giving a welcoming atmosphere.

“Our summer pop-up series is inspired after our (Colorado) iconic state entry sign in both a serious and ironic way,” Ewton said in a news release. “We wanted to poke fun at how drab and brown our state can be, but we also want to show our gratitude for the days when the sky explodes with color and we find ourselves day-drinking on a patio, swapping stories about the unexpected splashes of color you encountered throughout the week.”

Lazlo Steele is the beverage director creating the cocktail menu and Andres Velez, chef owner of Piglatin and Anju Korean Eats, has designed the menu. The drinks have a Colorado theme like the Palisade (peaches and bubbles) and Mountain Manmosa (OJ and Colorado light lager). Food options include painted-street corn ($10), Glizzy Dawg Quad ($12), blue nacho pile ($13), loaded prosciutto bruschetta ($12) and summer lovin’ watermelon ($11). Hours are 4 p.m.-midnight Mondays through Fridays, and 11 a.m.-midnight Saturdays and Sundays. Visit facebook.com/thegardencos.