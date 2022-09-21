There’s a new pizza place in town: Molly’s Mountain Pies, 7669 N. Union Blvd., opened Aug. 3. The family-owned pizza restaurant’s name pays homage to Molly, the family’s Bernese mountain dog.
“I was the cook several years at Blackjack Pizza and decided to do my own thing,” said Matt Rowe, who is an owner and the head cook at Molly’s.
There are nine signature pizzas with names themed around Colorado mountains and trails, such as Mile Hi Meat, Base Camp, Royal Gorge and Trailblazer. To check out the pies we went for The 14er ($20 for 12-inch, $25 for 18-inch), which was doggone good.
Rowe starts with his homemade pizza base of excellent, chewy bread, topped with house-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, bacon, onion, peppers, black olives, olive medley, tomatoes mushrooms, garlic, basil, Parmesan, and cheddar mix. Amazingly, the crust had enough structure to stand up to all these ingredients. Rowe knows how to portion toppings artistically and balanced.
With the exception of The 14er and the Trailblazer, other signature pizzas are $18 for 12-inch and $23 for 18-inch. The Trailblazer – BYO (build-your-own) is $13 for 12-inch and $20 for 18-inch with a choice of sauce, then your choice of toppings for a dollar for each. The menu also has several hot sandwiches, salads, garlic nugs, cheese bread, cinna nugs (cinnamon and sugar dough knot), wings and soft drinks.
Takeout or delivery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 719-300-8214, mollysmountainpies.com.
Slavid Fest returns
The Slavic Fest at St Mary’s Dormition Orthodox Church, 19485 N. Calhan Highway in Calhan, is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9. For $20 you get a traditional Slavic meal with Old World food.
For months in advance, the members of the parish prepare homemade noodles, pierogis and Wedding Beef. There will be a boutique where more of the Slavic traditional foods will be available for purchase.
Visit slavicfest.net for tickets.
Sausages galore
SausageFest is a celebration of links and beer hosted by Solsage food truck and Red Leg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of The Gods Road, noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 8. For $20, enjoy tasting sausage samples from master sausage makers competing for the “Best Sausage In Colorado,” with hopes of winning the People’s Choice competition.
There will be music with a DJ, locally brewed craft beer and food to purchase, face painting, a stein-holding contest, vendor goods and family-friendly activities. Ten percent of ticket sales will go to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center to support their critical and supportive services to the veteran and military community in Colorado Springs. Tickets at tinyurl.com /wvp5mj9x.
Harvest celebration
Food to Power’s Harvest Celebration is at the nonprofit’s Hillside Hub, 1090 S. Institute St., 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. For $30 you get food offerings from Luchals, Mission Catering, Monse’s Pupuseria, Saratonin Sweets, Thelma Lou’s Innersoul Foods, Vista Larga Ranch and Food to Power’s urban farm.
The organization’s mission is to transform every aspect of our food system into co-powerment and equity. Tickets at foodtopowerco.org/harvest.
