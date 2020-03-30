With restaurant dining rooms closed for food service, a growing number of eateries are turning that space into pantries.
“It’s a way for us to help our guests who want to beat the lines at grocery stores and get some essentials while they are picking up to-go orders at the restaurant,” said Joe Fantocone, general manager of Lazy Dog restaurants, one of the first eateries to offer this service. “We call it our 'Pantry Home Essentials' like basic root vegetables, rice, eggs, butter, milk, bread, 3 pounds of raw chicken breast and three rolls of toilet paper.”
The bags of pantry goodies cost $40. Order online at lazydogrestaurants.com. Free delivery on orders of more than $25.
Here are a few more places to order groceries for pickup. Many eateries offer takeout wine, beer and cocktails too.
• The Margarita at Pine Creek is offering pantry items such as butter, eggs, flour, vegetables, deli meats, salmon, steaks, homemade bread and Margarita coffee. Search for The Margarita at Pine Creek on Facebook for the full list. Call 598-8667 to place orders.
• MacKenzie's Chop House is offering ready-to-cook steaks, deli meats and cheese. Stock is limited to 5 pounds of ground beef, six steaks of choice and 2 pounds of bacon. Visit facebook.com/mackenzieschophouse for the steak selections. No walk-ins. Call 635-3536 or visit mackenzieschophouse.com. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.