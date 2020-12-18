Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian-American tradition that originated in southern Italy. For centuries, many have abstained from eating meat on the eve of certain holidays, and so the multicourse dinner was born.
Here are some places to enjoy the dinner for takeout:
• Paravicini’s Italian Bistro, 2802 W Colorado Ave., offers seven courses for $60 per person on Sunday. Details: 471-8200, paravicinis.com.
• The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, feast for $50 per person with optional wine pairing priced separately. 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Dec. 23. Details: 598-8667, margaritaatpinecreek.com.
• Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St., offers six-courses, to finish-at-home for two for $125, 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 23 and 24. Place orders before midnight Saturday. Details: 357-4554, jaxfishhouse.com/colorado-springs.