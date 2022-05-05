Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, a downtown fixture for 28 years, has been sold to Susanna Maestas, who with her husband, Ben Kirk, owns Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine and Sabor food truck.
Maestas has gained a loyal following with her pop-up multicourse dinners, and is also a caterer and personal chef. Having a sit-down restaurant is a dream come true for her.
As for Kym and Armando Palomba, who owned and operated Fratelli’s all those years, they are returning to Florida.
“Armando and I are going coastal,” Kym said via email. “We are moving to the Emerald Coast in N.W. Florida.”
The Palombas moved to Colorado Springs in 1994 from West Palm Beach, Fla, where Armando had owned several Italian restaurants. They promptly opened Fratelli’s at 124 N. Nevada Ave., where they “raised three sons and taught them a strong work ethic.”
They are excited about this new chapter of their lives. They have bought a new home and are eager to get busy. Kym will be a full-time Realtor, and Armando will be a personal chef for a wine-tasting business.
“We are to remain open and conducting business as Fratelli’s until we hand over the keys on May 23,” Kym said. “We have cherished our years in Colorado Springs and have formed many relationships within the downtown community. Our guests and their families have supported us for 28 years. That’s success! We will miss our longtime friendships, but this is not good-bye. It’s ‘CIAO! See you soon in Florida.’”
Strike up the band
The Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society is offering the popular bimonthly Second Sunday Jazz Affair at The Olympian Reception and Event Center, 975 S. Union Blvd., 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, July 10, Sept. 11 and Nov. 8. General admission cost is $15 for members of the organization and $20 for nonmembers. It’s a lovely venue for hearing and dancing to toe-tapping tunes.
For an additional $25 per person, there’s a lavish buffet featuring salads, crudités, Greek entrees, breads, cheeses, chips, dips, desserts and nonalcoholic drinks. There’s a cash bar available. Email ppjass@gmail.com for additional information.
Chew on this
Chuy’s Tex-Mex, 9297 Forest Bluffs View, is offering specials Thursday for Cinco de Mayo starting with happy hour all day. Get discounts on domestic beers, house Texas martinis and their Famous Margaritas, rocks and frozen, made with fresh-squeezed lime juice. Order a Grande ‘Rita and keep the commemorative Cinco cup.
Queso Appetizers, a new addition to their Happy Hour offerings, will be $5, and there are $1 floaters to top off your margarita with an extra pour of your favorite tequila.
For a limited time, Chuy’s is also serving frozen blackberry ‘ritas. For a twist, swirl it with lime or strawberry signature frozen margarita flavors.
