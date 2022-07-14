Greg Thorman, executive chef at Walter’s Bistro, 146 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., in June rebooted the popular monthly Fresh Sheet menus. It’s where you’ll find seasonal specials.
The July menu includes lobster guacamole ($28), lobster mac and cheese ($28) and 16-ounce bone-in cowboy rib-eye ($58) with potato wedges, carrots and au poivre sauce. The regular menu has a few new entrees like mahi-mahi ($28), Parmesan-crusted halibut ($39) and 12-ounce grilled pork chop ($32).
Hours are 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 719-630-0201, waltersbistro.com.
Happy birthday
Durango-based franchise Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 2431 W. Colorado Ave., has been delighting chocolate lovers for 40 years. A sister sweet shop opened in 2003 at the Shops at Briargate, 1605 Briargate Parkway. The franchise was named No. 1 chocolate and candy retailer on Newsweek’s Best Retailers List 2022. Between the two Colorado Springs locations weekly, the chocolatiers crank out 147 pounds of fudge and make an amazing 1,325 caramel apples in various flavors.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-635-4131, Old Colorado City, and 719-593-0089, Briargate, rmcf.com.
Wine bar update
Franco Pisani, owner of Ristorante Di Sopra, 4 S. 28th St., has given a new sophisticated look to the snazzy bar and dining room. The community high-top table is gone as are the banquettes. In their place are black-tablecloth-covered four tops with white-leather-covered, comfy chairs. The wine bar’s new look is in keeping with the elevated Italian food and wine served in the cozy space. This eatery is on the second floor of Pisani’s award-winning flagship eatery, Paravicini’s Italian Bistro. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 719-344-8119, ristorantedisopra.com.
Kids’ cooking camps
Sweet Addict, 5928 Stetson Hills Blvd., is offering summer cooking camps for children.
“Cooking is an essential life skill,” said Deidre Peak, owner of the bakery and a mom of three. “You can send your food-loving kiddo our way for a few hours each day and we will teach them to make good quality food, how to read a recipe, knife skills, measure properly, have fun, make new friends and most importantly how to clean up when helping out at home.”
Sessions include recipes, a cookbook and an apron. There are two age groups: 6- to 10-year-olds’ classes are 9 to 10 a.m. and 11- to 17-year-olds’ classes are noon to 2 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/3p9xte9v.
Wine dinner
Joseph Freyre, owner of Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 S. 8th St., will have a wine dinner 7 p.m. July 27. For $115, you get four courses, which includes scallops, ahi tuna tartare, New York steak and bananas Foster paired with fine Italian wines. Details: 719-630-3631, josephsdining.com.
Bistro hours
Carlos Echeandia, chef and owner of Carlos’ Bistro, 1025 S. 21st St., would like to clarify his hours.
“There is confusion about our hours online,” he said. “Our last seating is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. We are open 4 to 9 p.m., but the last reservation is 7 p.m. to ensure diners have time to relax and enjoy their meal.” Details: 719-471-2905, carlosbistrocos.com.
