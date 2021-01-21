Colorado Springs has new spot downtown to enjoy Jamaican dishes

Dainty Wheaton, owner of Dainty’s Jamaican Kitchen, has moved her restaurant to 302 E. Platte Ave., formerly The Cupcake Girls. Since 2013, she operated her business at Fort Carson.
“I really loved the soldiers at Fort Carson. I’m going to miss the noon rush,” she said. “I know many of them will make a point of finding my new place downtown, though.”
Wheaton comes from a long line of Jamaican women restaurateurs dating back to her great-grandmother, so cooking for others is in her blood. She moved to Colorado Springs in 1998 and started a catering business in 2002, winning a fan club for her curry chicken and other Jamaican dishes.
“I opened my first restaurant in 2012 in Fountain. Within a year, I got a lease to open my restaurant on Fort Carson. The jerk chicken and oxtails ran out every day they were so popular with the soldiers. I became famous for them.”
Her side dishes include steamed cabbage, rice and peas, “As it’s called in Jamaica,” she said. “In Jamaica, peas are a type of small red bean.”
Dainty’s Jamaican Kitchen is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There’s curbside pickup for takeout, DoorDash delivery, a patio and small indoor dining available. Visit facebook.com/DaintysKitchen.
Sandwich heaven
The Sandwich Depot, 10 S. Sierra Madre St., has opened.
It’s the third and final eatery to open in the remodeled Old Depot. Other restaurants in the building are Brakeman’s Burgers and Track 10 Urban Kitchen.
Sandwiches are the centerpiece of the new eatery’s menu, complemented with a small lineup of salads and soups. Sandwiches come with house-made crisp potato chips or side salad. Bread options include gluten-free and wraps. There’s a list of espresso drinks too. A breakfast menu is also available. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Details: 418-5806, thesandwichdepotcos.com.
Limited menu
North Side Social and Pickleball Dome, 9633 Prominent Point, has opened, serving a limited menu of pizzas, sandwiches and burgers, which come with choice of french fries, sweet potato fries or side salad. North Side Social hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Small plates will be added.
Pickleball Dome is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily with breakfast wraps, energy bars and snacks available. Full bar available.
Details: 282-8004, northsidesocialco.com.
New menu options
Susanna Maestas, owner of Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine, has added a couple of new menu options: charcuterie boards with cheddar and goat cheese, olives, roasted peppers, prosciutto, salami, dried fruit and crackers for $30 (serves six) and $50 (serves 12).
New also is homemade hummus, muhammara and/or artichoke spinach dips for $5 per pint or $8 per quart.
Her January and February specials include:
• Buy any entrée and receive six free homemade cookies.
• Baked ziti and garlic bread duo for $21. Feeds six and features bread from the Sourdough Boulangerie.
Orders must be placed by close of business Feb. 14. Free delivery within 6 miles of downtown.
Details: susanna@susannascomfortcuisine.com, susannascomfortcuisine.com.
National Pie Day
National Pie Day, Jan. 23, was created in Boulder in 1975 and has been celebrated every year since. This year, bake a pie to eat when you hop on Zoom at 3 p.m. Saturday to join other pie lovers during a party telling pie stories, sharing your favorite pies and naming favorite pie-makers. Share pie recipes and get pie-baking advice from pie experts.
To receive a Zoom invitation, message your email address or email: nibbleman@aol.com.
